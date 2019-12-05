DA's Stevens Mokgalapa voted out as Tshwane mayor
At least 111 councillors voted in support of the motion brought by the African National Congress (ANC) in the city council on Thursday night.
TSHWANE - The Democratic Alliance's (DA) Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has been removed through a motion of no confidence.
The ANC cited the water crisis in Hammanskraal, corruption at the Wonderboom Airport and the so-called sex scandal involving the mayor and former MMC Sheila Senkubuge as reasons for wanting Mokgalapa out.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supported the ANC's motion.
Mokgalapa's removal came after the Tshwane Council voted out DA Speaker of council Katlego Mathebe on the same day.
ANC and EFF councillors voted in the motion, saying the speaker failed in her duties. About 110 councillors voted in support of the motion of no confidence against her.
EFF Tshwane treasurer Obakeng Ramabodu was appointed as the acting speaker and presided over the motion against Mathebe.
However, the DA has indicated it will challenge the special council decision in court, saying the processes followed to remove the speaker were flawed.
DA councillors did not participate in the motion against its speaker on Thursday. The party's Gauteng leader, John Moody, said what happened in council was a clear coup and unlawful.
“What has happened here, including the deputy director-general of Cogta go up and take the seat for an acting speaker, was illegal.”
This comes one day after the ANC took back the economic hub, Johannesburg, when its candidate Geoff Makhubo won the mayoral election. The election came after Herman Mashaba resigned as mayor, citing tensions with the DA.
