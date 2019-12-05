SA Q3 current account deficit narrows to 3.7% of GDP

The latest deficit was wider than the 3.1% forecast by economists surveyed by Reuters.

PRETORIA - South Africa’s current account deficit narrowed to 3.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter, from 4.1% in the second three months of the year, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The latest deficit was wider than the 3.1% forecast by economists surveyed by Reuters.

The trade balance swung to a surplus of R41.1 billion in the third quarter, from a deficit of R31.8 billion in the previous three months.