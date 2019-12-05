SAA to receive R2 billion lifeline

The airline's creditors will also provide an additional R2 billion as it begins the journey to restructuring its business and financial affairs from Thursday.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan made the announcement in a statement early on Thursday morning.

Gordhan emphasised that the money was not a bailout, but will help in restructuring the cash-strapped flight operator.

At the same time, SAA may now have to abandon its court bid to oppose the business rescue application brought by trade union Solidarity.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday ordered that the cash-strapped airline go into voluntary business rescue, saying that was the only viable option to save it from implosion.

It emerged on Wednesday night that Ramaphosa informed his Cabinet to change its approach in addressing the dire situation at SAA, saying restructuring the airline would not help.

In a leaked letter, seen by Eyewitness News, the director general in the Presidency and Secretary of the Cabinet, Dr Cassius Lubisi, informs Cabinet members and deputy ministers about the president's decision.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko has confirmed the authenticity of the leaked correspondence.

SAA is insolvent and doesn’t have money to fund operations in future.

As SAA faced one challenge after another, Solidarity approached the courts asking for the airline to be placed under business rescue with the aim of restoring it to profitability.

But on Wednesday, SAA indicated that it had filed a notice of intention to oppose the application.

However, with the latest developments, the airline may have to abandon the court bid.

The airline is still trying to recover from a week-long strike, which cost it over R50 million daily. Also, it’s battled to guarantee the payment of salaries, travel group Flight Centre recently cut ties with it and it still doesn’t have the R2 billion bailout it needs to fund operations.

Ramaphosa said Cabinet’s approach to restructuring the airline would not work and the overall position needed to change in order to save the airline.

He said placing SAA under voluntary business rescue was the only viable route to avoid the uncontrolled implosion of the airline.

The president also believed this action would prevent the liquidation application by lenders which could worsen the airline’s situation.

A business rescue practitioner will now have to be appointed and once the administrator moves in, the board stops being in charge.

There have been warnings this could have staggering implications as the practitioner will have comprehensive and unfettered power to do whatever it takes to rescue the airline.