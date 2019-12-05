R4.5m approved for Cape minstrel events

The funding will support associations to host events like Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations, minstrel competitions and Malay choir gatherings.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town Council has approved a R4.5 million allocation for Cape minstrel events this season.

The funding will support associations to host events like Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations, minstrel competitions and Malay choir gatherings.

Over the years, minstrel groups and council have often been at loggerheads over funding and regulations.

The City of Cape Town has this year made funding available for municipal services and venue hire.

The Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association is getting R2.4 million in cash, as well as R422,000 for municipal services.

The association is also receiving money for minstrel competitions.

The Cape Malay Choir Board will receive funding for the Cape Malay Road March which will be held towards the end of this month.

The City has also approved funding for the SA United Christmas Bands Board, the Cape District Minstrel Board, the Keep the Dream Competitions and the SA Koorraad events.