Public sends well wishes to Desmond Tutu in hospital
Nearly a month after greeting the World Cup-winning Springboks during their Cape Town victory parade, Desmond Tutu's health has again landed him in hospital.
CAPE TOWN - Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is expected to spend another day in a Cape Town hospital for treatment of what his foundation is describing as a stubborn infection.
On Wednesday, the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation confirmed that the Nobel Laurette is again battling a similar infection to those that have repeatedly landed him in hospital over the years.
As usual, there's been an outpouring of love and well-wishes for the 88-year-old 'Arch'.
That public appearance was rare for the Arch, who has been hospitalised several times for a similar infection over the past few years.
Desmond Tutu checks out Faf de Klerk's speedo. Picture: facebook.com/TutuLegacyFoundation/
In September, the anti-apartheid icon made another high-profile appearance when met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie.
Tutu celebrated his 88th birthday, with family and friends at home, in October.
Last year, he spent his birthday in hospital for a series of tests.
The Nobel Peace Prize winner was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997 for which he was successfully treated.
Wishing the iconic Arch Desmond Tutu a speedy recovery .— Pallu (@PalluSA) December 5, 2019
You are in our thoughts
#DesmondTutu pic.twitter.com/HyTDiXm5oT
Get better, Arch. #SouthAfrica still needs you. Perhaps now more than ever. #DesmondTutu— ALETTAHA💎🤗💜🌞 (@ALETTAHA) December 4, 2019
"Do your little bit of good where you are; it's those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world."#DesmondTutu— Andreen Bowes (@AndreenBowes) December 3, 2019
