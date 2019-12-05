Over 3km of stolen railway cable recovered in less than a week
On Wednesday, 600 metres of overhead cable was seized in Heideveld just hours after a suspected cable thief was electrocuted near Bonteheuwel.
CAPE TOWN - More than three kilometres of stolen railway cable have been recovered in less than a week.
The City of Cape Town's rail enforcement and metal theft unit are to thank for a recent spate of busts.
On Wednesday, 600 metres of overhead cable was seized in Heideveld just hours after a suspected cable thief was electrocuted near Bonteheuwel.
Over the past month, at least two thieves have been electrocuted.
Those who survive are hunted down by the rail enforcement and metal theft unit.
A man was arrested near Netreg train station on Friday when he was caught with overhead feeder cable and a hacksaw.
Earlier this week, in the same vicinity, three kilometres of cable was recovered but the perpetrators fled.
Also on Wednesday, officers prevented more cable theft at Netreg where more criminals were spotted by residents.
They managed to get away before law enforcement officers arrived on the scene.
