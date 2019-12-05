Nzimande calls for scientific research to be more accessible
Blade Nzimande addressed the opening of the fifth science forum in Pretoria on Wednesday.
PRETORIA – The Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister, Blade Nzimande, wants scientific research to be more accessible.
Nzimande addressed the opening of the fifth science forum in Pretoria on Wednesday. The minister told delegates his department was committed to supporting scientific innovation.
But he said it was crucial that the system of innovation aligns with the needs of society.
“We will be very attentive to the views expressed during the various debates as this will play an important part in shaping our future policy design, especially as we prepare our new decadal plan, that is a 10-year-plan, for science, technology and innovation in South Africa.”
Nzimande lauded the forum for its potential to foster new international science partnerships.
“No country or no organisation is big enough to progress on its own. Science and innovation will progress through the sharing of experiences and expertise; I have no doubt the 2019 forum will play its modest part.”
Close to 100 commercially ready technologies, which was developed with public funds, will be on display to potential funders at the forum on Thursday.
