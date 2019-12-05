New Joburg Mayor Makhubo vows to fight corruption
The new Joburg mayor said the African National Congress government was serious about dealing with unethical governance.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo said one of his top priorities would be to root out corruption and malfeasance.
Makhubo held a briefing on Thursday morning to outline his vision for the city after clinching the majority of votes cast in the Joburg Council on Wednesday.
There have been questions about his past following allegations that he benefited from conflicts of interest and corruption.
Makhubo has dismissed the claims over a deal with controversial Regiments Capital.
“As the government led by the ANC, we remain committed to dealing with corruption and malfeasance in the City of Johannesburg. Statements have been made that R34 billion was lost through corruption and despite all our efforts to gain evidence in this regard - even through the municipal accounts committee - none of these have been forthcoming.”
Former Mayor Herman Mashaba laid charges against Makhubo, claiming he had pocketed R30 million.
Makhubo said all his dealings were above board - but the DA and EFF have vowed to make sure there is no corruption.
The lead-up to the Joburg mayoral elections saw the DA and EFF heavily criticise Makhubo - but he has denied any wrongdoing.
“In 2004 I was a businessman with my office down the road here. We responded to an RFP together with Regiments Capital, which was just in the formative stages, to design, form and manage a debt redemption fund. I joined the city in 2011 and, of course, we declared everything to the ANC and the mayor.”
Makhubo said his position as MMC came years after that contract.
