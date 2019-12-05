Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Bobani bites the dust

News24 reports UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has stated the Democratic Alliance and African National Congress have removed Bobani and that they would not challenge it.

CAPE TOWN - The United Democratic Movement (UDM)'s Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani has been removed through a motion of no confidence.

News24 reports UDM leader Bantu Holomisa had stated the Democratic Alliance and African National Congress had removed Bobani and that they would not challenge the move.

The metro's spokesperson Kupido Baron said: “I can confirm that the executive mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, councillor Mongameli Bobani, was voted out today as executive mayor. The council meeting is currently still ongoing.”

Thonono Buyeye is the acting mayor, for now.