Naughty list: Cops ready for speedsters, drunk drivers as festive season begins
During the summer holidays last year, road deaths increased by over 5% nationally.
PAARL - The Western Cape’s festive traffic safety campaign was officially launched in Paarl on Thursday.
During the summer holidays last year, road deaths increased by over 5% nationally.
#WCFestiveRoads Western Cape Traffic chief Kenny Africa speaks about road safety. SF pic.twitter.com/kBPCD37R49— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 5, 2019
As usual, the Western Cape government is predicting an increase in traffic volumes this festive season.
With that, comes added pressure on law enforcement to ensure safety on the roads.
#WCFestiveRoads The Western Cape's festive traffic safety campaign has been officially launched in Paarl. SF pic.twitter.com/SGJswI0sHW— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 5, 2019
Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said the festive season plan focus on dealing with speeding, drunk driving, driver fatigue, vehicle fitness and public transport compliance.
“There are three things we will do this season. We have identified areas that have high accident rates and we will be partnering with other law enforcement agencies to ensure we’re visible, among other things.”
Madikizela added while authorities implement these strategies, motorists must do their part to help reduce road deaths.
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.