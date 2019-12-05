View all in Latest
Naughty list: Cops ready for speedsters, drunk drivers as festive season begins

During the summer holidays last year, road deaths increased by over 5% nationally.

Officials pictured in Paarl, in the Western Cape, where the 2019 festive season safety campaign was launched on 5 December 2019. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.
Officials pictured in Paarl, in the Western Cape, where the 2019 festive season safety campaign was launched on 5 December 2019. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.
31 minutes ago

PAARL - The Western Cape’s festive traffic safety campaign was officially launched in Paarl on Thursday.

During the summer holidays last year, road deaths increased by over 5% nationally.

As usual, the Western Cape government is predicting an increase in traffic volumes this festive season.

With that, comes added pressure on law enforcement to ensure safety on the roads.

Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said the festive season plan focus on dealing with speeding, drunk driving, driver fatigue, vehicle fitness and public transport compliance.

“There are three things we will do this season. We have identified areas that have high accident rates and we will be partnering with other law enforcement agencies to ensure we’re visible, among other things.”

Madikizela added while authorities implement these strategies, motorists must do their part to help reduce road deaths.

Timeline

