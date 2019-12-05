Manhunt under way for EC cop killer
On Tuesday night, two constables were ambushed while responding to a complaint; one of them was murdered.
CAPE TOWN - A manhunt has been launched for four men who killed a policeman in Coffee Bay in the Eastern Cape.
On Tuesday night, two constables were ambushed while responding to a complaint; one of them was murdered.
The police's Vish Naidoo said the two constables were approached by four men who pretended to need help.
The suspects pulled out a firearm and shot dead the officer driving the police van.
The attackers then robbed a nearby store and fled in the owner's car.
The vehicle was later found abandoned.
Naidoo has condemned ongoing attacks on police officers.
Last week, sergeant Thanduxolo Stuma was killed in front of his home in Delft.
A few weeks earlier in Bishop Lavis, lieutenant colonel Andre Kay was gunned down in his driveway.
More in Local
-
Adam Catzavelos pleads guilty to crimen injuria
-
3 of the 9 awaiting trial Springs escapees rearrested
-
New Joburg Mayor Makhubo vows to fight corruption
-
DA welcomes move to place SAA under business rescue
-
Over 3km of stolen railway cable recovered in less than a week
-
WC provincial police service set to be deployed in February
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.