Manhunt under way for EC cop killer

On Tuesday night, two constables were ambushed while responding to a complaint; one of them was murdered.

CAPE TOWN - A manhunt has been launched for four men who killed a policeman in Coffee Bay in the Eastern Cape.

The police's Vish Naidoo said the two constables were approached by four men who pretended to need help.

The suspects pulled out a firearm and shot dead the officer driving the police van.

The attackers then robbed a nearby store and fled in the owner's car.

The vehicle was later found abandoned.

Naidoo has condemned ongoing attacks on police officers.

Last week, sergeant Thanduxolo Stuma was killed in front of his home in Delft.

A few weeks earlier in Bishop Lavis, lieutenant colonel Andre Kay was gunned down in his driveway.