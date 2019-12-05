KZN govt to take harsh steps against corrupt officials
Director general of the KwaZulu-Natal government, Nonhlanhla Mkhize, admitted that for years now, various government entities in the province had received qualified audits but no one had faced the consequences.
DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal government said it would take a hardline against officials who stole and wasted public funds.
Director general of the KwaZulu-Natal government, Nonhlanhla Mkhize, admitted that for years now, various government entities in the province had received qualified audits but no one had faced the consequences.
Mkhize said this would change with the newly established operation clean audit committee, which would be led by the province's finance MEC.
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu recently revealed that KwaZulu-Natal incurred R12 billion in irregular expenditure.
It’s a R2 billion increase from the previous year and the highest figure for a province in the country.
Mkhize said the office of the premier and provincial Treasury would subject badly performing officials to consequence management programmes.
“We do need to deal with consequence management because these are happening each and every year and there is no consequence management that's implemented."
Mkhize said internal audit departments within government entities would be strengthened to help root out irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.
More in Local
-
Gospel star Neyi Zimu dies
-
Gomolemo Legae murder accused abandons bail application
-
Public sends well wishes to Desmond Tutu in hospital
-
EFF’s no-confidence motions put DA’s Tshwane leadership in jeopardy
-
Zondo questions lack of detail over meeting held at Gupta compound
-
New JHB Mayor Makhubo denies he’s corrupt
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.