KZN govt to take harsh steps against corrupt officials

Director general of the KwaZulu-Natal government, Nonhlanhla Mkhize, admitted that for years now, various government entities in the province had received qualified audits but no one had faced the consequences.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal government said it would take a hardline against officials who stole and wasted public funds.

Mkhize said this would change with the newly established operation clean audit committee, which would be led by the province's finance MEC.

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu recently revealed that KwaZulu-Natal incurred R12 billion in irregular expenditure.

It’s a R2 billion increase from the previous year and the highest figure for a province in the country.

Mkhize said the office of the premier and provincial Treasury would subject badly performing officials to consequence management programmes.

“We do need to deal with consequence management because these are happening each and every year and there is no consequence management that's implemented."

Mkhize said internal audit departments within government entities would be strengthened to help root out irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.