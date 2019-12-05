KZN govt expecting over R2bn tourism boost as festive season begins

He said over 1.2 million domestic and international visitors were expected to enter the province over the next six weeks.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Thursday said they expected over R2 billion to flow into the province's economy during the festive season.

Zikalala said law enforcement operations would be enhanced to ensure a safe festive season.

Zikalala said police and other safety officers would be placed at all tourism hotspots to ensure a safe experience for visitors to the province.

“We are repositioning the province of KwaZulu-Natal as a mecca of tourism and leading destination by ensuring zero tolerance to any form of crime.”

Zikalala said the province expects to generate billions in revenue during this period.

“Our projection is that our economic impact in this period alone is estimated at about R2.3 billion.”

KZN tourism’s Phindile Makwakwa said the big source of domestic travellers is expected to be from the Gauteng province.