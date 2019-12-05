KZN govt expecting over R2bn tourism boost as festive season begins
He said over 1.2 million domestic and international visitors were expected to enter the province over the next six weeks.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Thursday said they expected over R2 billion to flow into the province's economy during the festive season.
He said over 1.2 million domestic and international visitors were expected to enter the province over the next six weeks.
Zikalala said law enforcement operations would be enhanced to ensure a safe festive season.
Zikalala said police and other safety officers would be placed at all tourism hotspots to ensure a safe experience for visitors to the province.
“We are repositioning the province of KwaZulu-Natal as a mecca of tourism and leading destination by ensuring zero tolerance to any form of crime.”
Zikalala said the province expects to generate billions in revenue during this period.
“Our projection is that our economic impact in this period alone is estimated at about R2.3 billion.”
KZN tourism’s Phindile Makwakwa said the big source of domestic travellers is expected to be from the Gauteng province.
More in Business
-
UN: Africa’s youth unemployment rate reflects ineffective development strategies
-
SAA hopeful business rescue will accelerate proposed radical restructuring
-
Sars files urgent bid to oppose Bosasa business rescue application
-
Here we go again: Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding
-
SA Q3 current account deficit narrows to 3.7% of GDP
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.