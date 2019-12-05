Involved parties give SAA’s business rescue move the green light
The meeting at the south Gauteng deputy judge president's chambers follows the confirmation on Wednesday night from the Presidency that SAA was to go into voluntary business rescue.
PRETORIA - The legal teams of trade union Solidarity, South African Airways (SAA) and the ministers of public enterprises and finance have agreed the national carrier will officially be under business rescue from Thursday.
The meeting at the south Gauteng deputy judge president's chambers follows the confirmation from Wednesday night from the Presidency that SAA was to go into voluntary business rescue.
The move to try save the airline emerged two weeks ago when Solidarity launched an application in terms of the Companies Act to have the company placed under business rescue.
The Federation of Unions of South Africa described Flight Centre’s decision to cut ties with the airline was unfortunate, saying concerns that SAA flights might be grounded were premature.
It said the festive season provided an opportunity for the company to boost tourist revenue and the company could not afford to miss out on this opportunity.
Fedusa said the livelihoods of the workers were being gambled with.
The trade federation has demanded that former board chair Dudu Myeni and others responsible for the state of the carrier should be held accountable and criminally charged where applicable.
Meanwhile, unions Numsa and the South African Cabin Crew Association have denied their strike crippled SAA financially.
A business rescue practitioner will now have to be appointed and once the administrator moves in, the board stops being in charge.
There have been warnings this could have staggering implications as the practitioner will have comprehensive and unfettered power to do whatever it takes to rescue the airline.
SAA board member Martin Kingston said business rescue is the best option to save the airline.
Kingston said they had no other option.
“It provides us with the protection required for the workforce and the business. It allows the business rescue team to do its work to determine if the business can be rescued.”
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.