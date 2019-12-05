How to renew your car licence via WhatsApp
A new service called ChatBack allows South African car owners to renew their car licence on WhatsApp in a few simple steps.
CAPE TOWN - Motorists can now renew their vehicle licence in a few simple steps on WhatsApp. Here's an explanation of how the process works.
A new service called ChatBack allows South African car owners to renew their car licence on WhatsApp in a few simple steps.
ChatBack is fin-tech platform created to remove the "schlep" from payments and other services, says CEO Johan Kotzé.
“ChatBack will also add many more services that can conveniently be used via WhatsApp.
“Everyone uses WhatsApp. If you can have single destination overtime where you can take care of services conveniently, we believe that's the future.”
Vehicle owners can save ample time, ditching long queues with the new function.
How does it work?
You can either scan the QR code on the website, SMS the word “renew” to 44155 or add ChatBack to your contacts and WhatsApp them on 066-202-6685 to sign up and get started.
Thereafter, ChatBack says users will be prompted to follow the steps below:
Step 1: Submit your vehicle registration number
Step 2: Get a quote and make payment via PayFast
Step 3: Specify your delivery address and attach a copy or photo of your ID document and proof of residence
Step 4: Check the status of your licence renewal by sending "status" to the ChatBack WhatsApp number
Kotzé says the application can be done in two minutes and the new licence disk is delivered within five days.
Here's a demonstration of how the function works in the YouTube video below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk.
More in Local
-
Chaos erupts in the Tshwane Council ahead of Mokgalapa’s no-confidence vote
-
Naughty list: Cops ready for speedsters, drunk drivers as festive season begins
-
Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Bobani bites the dust
-
DA: We lost Joburg mayoral post due to 'treasonous behaviour'
-
Nzimande calls for scientific research to be more accessible
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.