Gospel star Neyi Zimu dies
Neyi Zimu had been battling skin cancer and he passed away on Wednesday night in Busamed Hospital in Modderfontein.
JOHANNESBURG - Well-known gospel artist and pastor Neyi Zimu has died.
Zimu had been battling skin cancer and he passed away on Wednesday night in Busamed Hospital in Modderfontein.
He's well-known for performing with veteran gospel singer Benjamin Dube's group Spirit of Praise at their concerts.
His albums include Best of Neyi Zimu, Another Level of Worship and The Waiting is Over.
He also performed at a number of Economic Freedom Fighters’ rallies.
On Thursday morning, the party sent its condolences to Zimu’s family and fans.
“The EFF is saddened by the passing away of gospel legend Pastor Neyi Zimu, who went to be with the Lord late last night. We send our heartfelt and revolutionary condolences to his family and close friends. We ask that the God Zimu sang about may stretch forth his hand and be the one that heals the wounds created by such a painful loss.”
The statement added: “The EFF has been graced by his undying support in prayer and music. In our rallies, he has ministered and always told us to trust in God. That was his message, leading us at all times, to confess to the truth of ages, ‘In Jehovah we trust’.”
WATCH: Spirit of Praise 6 featuring Neyi Zimu - Jehova Retshepile Wena
South Africans have taken to social media to pay tribute to Zimu.
#RIPNeyiZimu#NeyiZumi— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) December 5, 2019
Rest In Perfect Peace Neyi Zimu
You touched and healed many with words and song.
Ka nnete, Jehova re Tshepile wena
🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/kRnmFi9pYO
#RIPNeyiZimu— #RIPNeyiZimu🕯️ (@ThusoTshiloane1) December 5, 2019
Rest in perfect peace Neyi Zimu 🕯️
Today in 2013 5 December we lost Nelson Mandela .
Today in 2016 5 December we lost Sfiso Ngcwane .
Today 2019 5 December we lost Neyi Zimu .
This day 5 December has been nothing but a pain to us all 💔🇿🇦🕯️.
5 Dec Legends Day pic.twitter.com/dN2x8nOF6D
Fam, it’s with great sadness that we have to inform you that Neyi Zimu has passed away last night. All the artist in SOP send sincere condolences to the Zimu Family. pic.twitter.com/xbeZiDEr9n— Spirit Of Praise (@1SpiritOfPraise) December 5, 2019
This past Sunday we were praying for Pastor Neyi Zimu’s healing. The Lord has eternally healed him, the pains are now gone and he is in a far better place. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/9y6M9li6vC— Irvin Pooe🌈 (@Irvinpooe) December 5, 2019
Where does one start?!! Pastor Neyi Zimu you have left us broken hearted and shattered! Thank you for your powerful ministry, for loving God, his people and giving it your all! Rest, Man Of God, Rest! Jehova Retshepile Wena! #RIPNeyiZimu pic.twitter.com/4vRpmfw6Qh— Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) December 5, 2019
HEARTFELT CONDOLENCES TO THE ZIMU FAMILY.— Lindo Myeni — TwittaNerd™ (@LindoMyeni) December 5, 2019
The news of the untimely passing of Pastor Neyi Zimu to be with the Lord has hit us all hard as we were hopeful he will beat his disease.
South Africa has indeed lost a great icon. #RIPNeyiZimu 💔😢 pic.twitter.com/iV66hw7crZ
