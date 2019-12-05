Gospel star Neyi Zimu dies

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

Gospel star Neyi Zimu dies

Neyi Zimu had been battling skin cancer and he passed away on Wednesday night in Busamed Hospital in Modderfontein.

Gospel artist and pastor Neyi Zimu. Picture: @NeyiZimuMusic/Twitter.
Gospel artist and pastor Neyi Zimu. Picture: @NeyiZimuMusic/Twitter.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Well-known gospel artist and pastor Neyi Zimu has died.

Zimu had been battling skin cancer and he passed away on Wednesday night in Busamed Hospital in Modderfontein.

He's well-known for performing with veteran gospel singer Benjamin Dube's group Spirit of Praise at their concerts.

His albums include Best of Neyi Zimu, Another Level of Worship and The Waiting is Over.

He also performed at a number of Economic Freedom Fighters’ rallies.

On Thursday morning, the party sent its condolences to Zimu’s family and fans.

“The EFF is saddened by the passing away of gospel legend Pastor Neyi Zimu, who went to be with the Lord late last night. We send our heartfelt and revolutionary condolences to his family and close friends. We ask that the God Zimu sang about may stretch forth his hand and be the one that heals the wounds created by such a painful loss.”

The statement added: “The EFF has been graced by his undying support in prayer and music. In our rallies, he has ministered and always told us to trust in God. That was his message, leading us at all times, to confess to the truth of ages, ‘In Jehovah we trust’.”

WATCH: Spirit of Praise 6 featuring Neyi Zimu - Jehova Retshepile Wena

South Africans have taken to social media to pay tribute to Zimu.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA