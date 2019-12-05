Gomolemo Legae murder accused abandons bail application

Karabo Bahurutshe is accused of stabbing 18-year-old Gomolemo Legae several times and then setting her alight.

JOHANNESBURG - A 19-year-old man accused of killing a Mahikeng girl abandoned his bail application on Wednesday.

Legae was laid to rest on Wednesday while the case against Bahurutshe will be heard again on 21 January.

Bahurutshe has chosen to stay behind bars until his next court appearance.

The National Prosecuting Authority said it was not clear why he abandoned his bail application.

After a brief appearance in court, a rape charge was also added to his charge sheet.

There has been outrage at the killing of a number of women by men this year.

On Monday, Aubrey Manaka appeared in the Molemole Magistrates Court in Limpopo.

He is accused of stabbing the 21-year-old Precious Ramabulana 52 times in her residence in Mokomene.

