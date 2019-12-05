Fidelity officer killed, another injured in Free State heist

The officers were guarding a pension pay point earlier on Thursday when a group of criminals approached them in a green Mercedes and another unspecified vehicle.

JOHANNESBURG - One Fidelity officer has been killed and another has been wounded in a heist in Marquard, in the Free State.

One suspected gunman has been arrested and two firearms were recovered.

Fidelity CEO Wahl Bartmann said after a gunfight, the robbers made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

“Unfortunately, they did get away with some cash, so we are following up. Our investigation team is busy and the fact that we have arrested the one suspect, there will be further investigations to assist with the apprehension and probably the recovery of some of the money.”