Fidelity officer killed, another injured in Free State heist
The officers were guarding a pension pay point earlier on Thursday when a group of criminals approached them in a green Mercedes and another unspecified vehicle.
JOHANNESBURG - One Fidelity officer has been killed and another has been wounded in a heist in Marquard, in the Free State.
The officers were guarding a pension pay point earlier on Thursday when a group of criminals approached them in a green Mercedes and another unspecified vehicle.
One suspected gunman has been arrested and two firearms were recovered.
Fidelity CEO Wahl Bartmann said after a gunfight, the robbers made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
“Unfortunately, they did get away with some cash, so we are following up. Our investigation team is busy and the fact that we have arrested the one suspect, there will be further investigations to assist with the apprehension and probably the recovery of some of the money.”
More in Local
-
Adam Catzavelos insists he is not a racist
-
‘Bring her home’: KZN baby abducted from family house
-
Here we go again: Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding
-
Chaos erupts in the Tshwane Council ahead of Mokgalapa’s no-confidence vote
-
How to renew your car licence via WhatsApp
-
Naughty list: Cops ready for speedsters, drunk drivers as festive season begins
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.