Fidelity officer killed, another injured in Free State heist

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

Fidelity officer killed, another injured in Free State heist

The officers were guarding a pension pay point earlier on Thursday when a group of criminals approached them in a green Mercedes and another unspecified vehicle.

Fidelity cash in transit van. Picture: Eyewitness News
Fidelity cash in transit van. Picture: Eyewitness News
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - One Fidelity officer has been killed and another has been wounded in a heist in Marquard, in the Free State.

The officers were guarding a pension pay point earlier on Thursday when a group of criminals approached them in a green Mercedes and another unspecified vehicle.

One suspected gunman has been arrested and two firearms were recovered.

Fidelity CEO Wahl Bartmann said after a gunfight, the robbers made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

“Unfortunately, they did get away with some cash, so we are following up. Our investigation team is busy and the fact that we have arrested the one suspect, there will be further investigations to assist with the apprehension and probably the recovery of some of the money.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA