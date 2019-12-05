EFF’s no-confidence motions put DA’s Tshwane leadership in jeopardy

The Economic Freedom Fighters also tabled a motion of no confidence in Tshwane council speaker Katlego Mathebe and speaker Katlego Mathebe.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) may experience a double blow in just two days as it faces the possibility of Tshwane slipping away from its control on Thursday.

The city council is expected to convene a special sitting to deal with a motion of no confidence in suspended Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

Mokgalapa has been embroiled in controversy after a recording emerged of him and now former MMC Sheila Senkubuge.

He was placed on leave after an audio recording of him emerged purportedly having sex with Senkubuge, after criticising colleagues.

The EFF said residents had suffered due to the absence of ward committee structures in communities.

If the motions succeed, Tshwane may be the second metro to slip away from the DA in just two days.

On Wednesday, the DA lost Johannesburg to the African National Congress.