Draft land expropriation bill to be gazetted

Committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga said the draft bill would be published in the Government Gazette next week, which would open the door for public participation.

CAPE TOWN - The parliamentary committee established to introduce legislation amending the Constitution to make land expropriation without compensation more explicit has agreed to have the bill gazetted.

The committee deliberated on the wording of the bill for the first time on Thursday after its introduction this week.

The bill proposes that the amount of the compensation and the time and manner of any payment for expropriated land must be just and equitable.

The national legislation must also set out specific circumstances where a court may determine that the amount of compensation is nil.

Motshekga said all parties had an important contribution to make and are excited by the process.

“All political parties, however small, have an important contribution to make and if we work in that spirit. I think we are going to carry out the mandate that the National Assembly has given us and carried out on time and I’m very excited.”

The committee further intends to publish an advert on 2 January that calls for public input until 31 January.