Da Gama survives no-confidence vote by skin of his teeth
To succeed, the motion needed to have 136 councillors vote for it out of a total of 270.
JOHANNESBURG - The motion of no confidence against Joburg Council Speaker Vasco da Gama has failed.
Da Gama survived the motion with just one vote. To succeed, the motion needed to have at least 136 councillors' vote for it, out of a total of 270.
African National Congress regional spokesperson Jolidee Matongo said: “Well, they are trampling on the rules of the council. They are highly undemocratic because a democratic process was undertaken where 135 councillors voted in favour of the motion of no confidence. They didn’t have the numbers and only had 99, while the EFF abstained.”
Last week, Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements Lebogang Maile called on Da Gama to give reasons why he shouldn't be suspended or removed.
In a statement, Maile wrote: “A council meeting was duly scheduled for 28 November 2019 to elect a new executive mayor for the city. You, however, adjourned the council meeting and postponed same to 4-5 December 2019. You indicated that the postponement was necessary in order to seek independent legal opinion on what constitute a majority of votes to elect a new executive mayor.”
This came after Da Gama postponed the election of the mayor, as he needed to seek legal advice on determining the meaning of a majority vote.
The mayoral election eventually took place and the ANC's Geoff Makhubo was named the new mayor.
More in Politics
-
Makhubo to form coalition with smaller parties to ‘unify’ CoJ
-
Mokgalapa no-confidence vote: ANC working with opposition to oust mayor, speaker
-
Chaos erupts in the Tshwane Council ahead of Mokgalapa’s no-confidence vote
-
Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Bobani bites the dust
-
DA: We lost Joburg mayoral post due to 'treasonous behaviour'
-
New Joburg Mayor Makhubo vows to fight corruption
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.