Chaos erupts in the Tshwane Council ahead of Mokgalapa’s no-confidence vote

The Economic Freedom Fighters doesn’t want the deputy speaker to preside over Thursday’s proceedings as they want speaker Katlego Matebe to preside.

JOHANNESBURG - There are chaotic scenes in the Tshwane Council ahead of a motion of no confidence in Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa this afternoon.

The discrepancy has delayed the process.

Meanwhile, in the Nelson Mandela Bay, the deputy mayor is now interim mayor after Mongameli Bobani was ousted in a vote of no confidence.