‘Bring her home’: KZN baby abducted from family house

Fidelity officer killed, another injured in Free State heistLocal
‘Bring her home’: KZN baby abducted from family houseLocal
Here we go again: Eskom implements stage 2 load sheddingBusiness
Chaos erupts in the Tshwane Council ahead of Mokgalapa’s no-confidence votePolitics
How to renew your car licence via WhatsAppLocal
Naughty list: Cops ready for speedsters, drunk drivers as festive season beginsLocal
Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Bobani bites the dustPolitics
DA: We lost Joburg mayoral post due to 'treasonous behaviour'Politics
Nzimande calls for scientific research to be more accessibleLocal
New Joburg Mayor Makhubo vows to fight corruptionPolitics
DA welcomes move to place SAA under business rescuePolitics
EFF’s no-confidence motions put DA’s Tshwane leadership in jeopardyPolitics
Zondo questions lack of detail over meeting held at Gupta compoundPolitics
New JHB Mayor Makhubo denies he’s corruptPolitics
CARTOON: The Battle for JoburgPolitics
'It's a sad day': DA disappointed as ANC celebrates reclaiming JHBPolitics
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The gentleman’s game has been turned into one of dysfunctionOpinion
OPINION: Jailing gay people should qualify Zambia as an apartheid stateOpinion
ANALYSIS: Sex education raises questions about the role of the state in SAOpinion
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Mistrust between CSA and media is the last thing cricket needsOpinion
Rand flat ahead of GDP figuresBusiness
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The farce that is the CSA & the lessons from rugbyOpinion
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Water security is critical to our economyOpinion
OPINION: Herman Mashaba, the good, the bad and the uglyOpinion
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Arise ye prophets, intellectuals and innovatorsOpinion
SA Q3 current account deficit narrows to 3.7% of GDPBusiness
Involved parties give SAA’s business rescue move the green lightBusiness
Strong labour market institutions ‘important’ to achieve decent work for allBusiness
DA welcomes move to place SAA under business rescuePolitics
SAA to receive R2 billion lifelineBusiness
SAA to be placed under 'urgent' business rescueBusiness
Shell wins UK court battle against environmental protestersBusiness
Flight Centre’s decision on SAA tickets unfortunate, says FedusaBusiness
Grand Parade loses appetite for Burger KingBusiness
A decade in celebville: #MeToo, Oscar drama and star-studded weddingsLifestyle
'It's bittersweet': Leia has key role as 'Star Wars' wraps Skywalker sagaLifestyle
Gospel star Neyi Zimu diesLifestyle
With 'No Time to Die,' Daniel Craig's licence as James Bond expiresLifestyle
Mariah Carey and Amazon Music team up for Christmas documentaryLifestyle
Billie Eilish dominates 2019 on Apple MusicLifestyle
TikTok drops 'blunt' cyberbullying policyLifestyle
Drake declared Spotify's most-streamed artist of decadeLifestyle
2010s the hottest decade in history, UN says as emissions rise againWorld
Cricket development in jeopardy after sponsor calls on Moroe, Nenzani to quitSport
Cape Town City adjusting well to new coach after Benni McCarthy sackedSport
SA cricket faces showdown talks as strike threat loomsSport
Solskjaer does not fear for his future at Man Utd despite sackingsSport
Furman considering his options with SuperSport contract coming to an endSport
British and Irish Lions confirm 2021 tour datesSport
Yohan Blake lashes IAAF chief Coe for 'killing' athleticsSport
Federer to have Swiss coin minted in his honourSport
CARTOON: The Battle for Joburg
CARTOON: If it Looks, Walks and Quacks Like a Duck...Sport
CARTOON: Court shooting!Politics
CARTOON: Flight RiskLocal
CARTOON: Siya In The FutureSport
CARTOON: Eskom's New PackagePolitics
CARTOON: Grounded in Logic?Business
CARTOON: Big Push for Tutu!Sport
CARTOON: Ministry of Good SportsmanshipSport
CARTOON: On Top of the WorldSport
‘Bring her home’: KZN baby abducted from family house
It's believed Megan de Lange was abducted in the early hours Thursday morning by a man suspected to be her biological father.
JOHANNESBURG - A six-day-old baby has been abducted from her Richards Bay home in KwaZulu-Natal.
It's believed Megan de Lange was abducted in the early hours Thursday morning by a man suspected to be her biological father.
Missing Children South Africa's Bianca Van Aswegen said: “We appeal to the public to please assist us. Anyone with information can contact the South African Police Service or Missing Children South Africa. The alleged father also left with a black vehicle with GP number plates.”
De Lange was last seen wearing a baby pink vest and grey pants.
Her family is calling on anyone with information about her disappearance to contact police.
#MissingChildAlertSouthAfrica Megan de Lange (6days old) was last seen 5 December 2019. Anyone with more information...Posted by Missing Children SA on Thursday, 5 December 2019
