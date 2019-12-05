‘Bring her home’: KZN baby abducted from family house

It's believed Megan de Lange was abducted in the early hours Thursday morning by a man suspected to be her biological father.

JOHANNESBURG - A six-day-old baby has been abducted from her Richards Bay home in KwaZulu-Natal.

It's believed Megan de Lange was abducted in the early hours Thursday morning by a man suspected to be her biological father.

Missing Children South Africa's Bianca Van Aswegen said: “We appeal to the public to please assist us. Anyone with information can contact the South African Police Service or Missing Children South Africa. The alleged father also left with a black vehicle with GP number plates.”

De Lange was last seen wearing a baby pink vest and grey pants.

Her family is calling on anyone with information about her disappearance to contact police.