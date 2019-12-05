View all in Latest
‘Bring her home’: KZN baby abducted from family house

It's believed Megan de Lange was abducted in the early hours Thursday morning by a man suspected to be her biological father.

Baby Megan de Lange. Picture: facebook.com
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A six-day-old baby has been abducted from her Richards Bay home in KwaZulu-Natal.

It's believed Megan de Lange was abducted in the early hours Thursday morning by a man suspected to be her biological father.

Missing Children South Africa's Bianca Van Aswegen said: “We appeal to the public to please assist us. Anyone with information can contact the South African Police Service or Missing Children South Africa. The alleged father also left with a black vehicle with GP number plates.”

De Lange was last seen wearing a baby pink vest and grey pants.

Her family is calling on anyone with information about her disappearance to contact police.

#MissingChildAlertSouthAfrica Megan de Lange (6days old) was last seen 5 December 2019. Anyone with more information...

Posted by Missing Children SA on Thursday, 5 December 2019

More in Local

Comments

