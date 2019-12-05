Archbishop emeritus Tutu in ‘good spirits’ despite hospitalisation
It was confirmed the arch had been hospitalised for a stubborn infection similar to those that have forced him to be admitted several times over the past few years.
CAPE TOWN - Archbishop emeritus Desmond Tutu, hospitalised with an infection, is lucid and engaging.
That’s the word from Cape Town's Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba who visited the 88-year-old on Wednesday night.
Makgoba said the arch has told him that he is “as good as he can be for an 88-year-old”.
Makgoba said Tutu chuckled warmly when he told him he was coming to scold him out of hospital, which Makgoba sees as a good sign.
In true Tutu fashion, he even apologised to Makgoba for making him do so many hospital visits.
The arch has been hospitalised several times for a similar infection over the past few years.
Last year, he spent his birthday in hospital, for a series of tests.
The Nobel Peace Prize winner was diagnosed with Prostate Cancer in 1997 for which he was successfully treated.
