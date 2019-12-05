Archbishop emeritus Tutu in ‘good spirits’ despite hospitalisation

It was confirmed the arch had been hospitalised for a stubborn infection similar to those that have forced him to be admitted several times over the past few years.

CAPE TOWN - Archbishop emeritus Desmond Tutu, hospitalised with an infection, is lucid and engaging.

That’s the word from Cape Town's Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba who visited the 88-year-old on Wednesday night.

It was confirmed the arch had been hospitalised for a stubborn infection similar to those that have forced him to be admitted several times over the past few years.

Makgoba said the arch has told him that he is “as good as he can be for an 88-year-old”.

Makgoba said Tutu chuckled warmly when he told him he was coming to scold him out of hospital, which Makgoba sees as a good sign.

In true Tutu fashion, he even apologised to Makgoba for making him do so many hospital visits.

Last year, he spent his birthday in hospital, for a series of tests.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner was diagnosed with Prostate Cancer in 1997 for which he was successfully treated.