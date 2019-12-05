Adam Catzavelos pleads guilty to crimen injuria

His lawyer Lawley Shain told the court his client admitted to recording a video on a beach in Greece in which he used the k-word while celebrating the lack of black people around him.

JOHANNESBURG - Adam Catzavelos has pleaded guilty to crimen injuria.

Shain claimed Catzavelos was under the influence of alcohol when he took the video and sent it to a close group of friends.

The racist rant soon went viral sparking outrage around the country.