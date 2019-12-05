Adam Catzavelos insists he is not a racist

Legal counsel for Catzavelos Lawley Shain said his client had suffered two criminal incidents prior to the incident in Greece.

RANDBURG- The man who recorded himself using the k-word on a beach in Greece last year insists he is not racist.

Adam Catzavelos pleaded guilty in the Randburg Magistrates Court earlier on Thursday to crimen injuria.

He said he was under the influence of alcohol when he made the video that sparked anger across the country.

He said that in one incident, Catzevelos was hijacked: “It’s the same when one compares it to dolus eventualis and you fire shots at somewhere and you ought to know that someone could be a hit. He accepts full responsibility for what he has done and he has to face the music.”

The video in Greece sparked a public outcry and he was taken to court by the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Gauteng leader Mandisa Mashego.

The matter has been postponed to 13 February for arguments in mitigation and aggravation of sentence.