3 of the 9 awaiting trial Springs escapees rearrested

The suspects were re-arrested hours after their brazen escape and will now face an additional charge of escaping from lawful custody.

Phumlani Tshabalala, Mzandile Master Mbatha, Mduduzi Richard Sithole and Mbongiseni Cyprian Langa are some of the group that escaped from Springs Magistrates Court. Picture: SAPS.
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have re-arrested three of the nine awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from the Springs Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The suspects were re-arrested hours after their brazen escape and will now face an additional charge of escaping from lawful custody.

The police's Mathapelo Peters said: “The suspects who were rearrested hours after their escape are Sibande Sibekezele Xulu, who is facing charges of wanted for housebreaking and theft, Clayton Donovan Booysen, who is facing a charge of possession of drugs, and Anock Nyirenda, who was arrested for being in the country illegally.”

Police are searching for the remaining six suspects and said they would prioritise the arrest of four murder suspects.

Those still on the run are Phumlani Tshabalala, Mzandile Master Mbatha, Mduduzi Richard Sithole and Mongiseni Cyprian Langa - accused of murder and possession of a firearm; William Reddinghuiz, who is accused of possession of drugs, and Augustine Mahlalela, who is wanted for trespassing.

