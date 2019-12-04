WATCH LIVE: Election of new Joburg mayor under way

The speaker has received the legal advice that the word majority means 50% plus one and must be calculated only on the valid votes cast at every round.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg City council is holding its second sitting to elect a new mayor on Wednesday morning.

Councillors are electing Herman Mashaba’s replacement who resigned in October after citing strained relations with the Democratic Alliance.

The African National Congress has put forward Geoff Makhubo's name for the position while the Democratic Alliance has named Funzela Ngobeni as its candidate.

The Economic Freedom Fighters has nominated Musa Novela.

