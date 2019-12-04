Voting for Mashaba’s successor as Joburg mayor under way

The names of the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) Musa Novela, the African National Congress' (ANC) Geoff Makhubo and the Democratic Alliance's (DA) Funzela Ngobeni are on the ballot paper for the post of executive mayor.

JOHANNESBURG - Voting is under way for Herman Mashaba's successor at the Joburg City Council.

But the tightly contested election will likely see at least two rounds of voting.

The ANC has 120 seats, the DA 104 and the EFF has 30 other parties hold a total of 15 seats.

A total 267 councillors are now casting their ballots for the three candidates so it’s possible none of them will win the first round.

Speaker Vasco da Gama explained what would happen in that event.

“If no candidate receives the majority the vote, the candidates with the lowest number of votes will be eliminated and a further vote will be taken on the remaining candidates.”

Da Gama said if no winner emerges on Wednesday, another sitting will be held within seven days and, if that sitting fails to produce a winner, the presiding officer will have the deciding vote.

“If those two candidates remain after elimination and they get the same number of votes, the person presiding must decide who will hold the office.”

Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile has already threatened to place the city under administration if there’s still no mayor at the end of Wednesday.