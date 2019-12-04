View all in Latest
Shock after Gomolemo Legae’s brutal murder

Gomolemo Legae was stabbed several times on Sunday before she was doused with petrol and set alight while she was still alive. News of her brutal attack spread quickly on social media this week.

Gomolemo Legae. Picture: Supplied.
Gomolemo Legae. Picture: Supplied.
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The community of Ramosadi village outside Mahikeng is in shock after the murder of an 18-year-old girl.

Gomolemo Legae was stabbed several times on Sunday before she was doused with petrol and set alight while she was still alive. News of her brutal attack spread quickly on social media this week.

Police said before she succumbed to her injuries, she managed to point out her alleged attacker.

A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with her murder and is due to appear in the Mmabatho Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The police's Sabata Mokgwabone said: “According to the information we have, she was on her way home when she was confronted by the suspect who apparently stopped her. The people came out after hearing Gomolemo screaming.”

