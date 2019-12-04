Shock after Gomolemo Legae’s brutal murder
Gomolemo Legae was stabbed several times on Sunday before she was doused with petrol and set alight while she was still alive. News of her brutal attack spread quickly on social media this week.
JOHANNESBURG - The community of Ramosadi village outside Mahikeng is in shock after the murder of an 18-year-old girl.
Gomolemo Legae was stabbed several times on Sunday before she was doused with petrol and set alight while she was still alive. News of her brutal attack spread quickly on social media this week.
Police said before she succumbed to her injuries, she managed to point out her alleged attacker.
A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with her murder and is due to appear in the Mmabatho Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
The police's Sabata Mokgwabone said: “According to the information we have, she was on her way home when she was confronted by the suspect who apparently stopped her. The people came out after hearing Gomolemo screaming.”
Timeline
-
Precious Ramabulana murder: Police trying to link suspect to other rape cases
-
Parly’s higher education committee sends condolences to Ramabulana family
-
'Stop killing women': Nzimande condemns murder of student Precious Ramabulana
-
CT Mayor Plato announces task teams to address violence against women, children
Popular in Local
-
Joubert, suspected of killing sangoma Anele Hoyana, was not a farmer: Agri EC
-
Parly's new rules to remove the Public Protector & other chapter 9 heads
-
Joburg Dev Agency rejects Labour Dept’s report into Grayston Bridge collapse
-
Powerball Results: Tuesday, 3 December 2019
-
Maile: Implications of delays in electing new Joburg mayor ‘major’
-
Temperatures expected to drop, rainfall predicted in Gauteng
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.