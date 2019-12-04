School near Pinetown allegedly set alight by students unhappy with report cards
The department’s Kwazi Mthethwa said sections of Zwelinjani Secondary were set alight after reports were issued to pupils who felt they were marked unfairly.
DURBAN - A school just outside Pinetown has been set on fire, allegedly by disgruntled pupils.
Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu has condemned the arson attack.
Mthethwa said the principal’s office was set alight on Wednesday afternoon, along with the school kitchen and the staff room.
Mthethwa said the fires were started after pupils accused teachers of giving them bad marks.
He said no one was injured, but the damaged property would set the department back.
“If ever the school was destroyed deliberately, in protest of anything, it means that the department will not be able to repair that school. We’ve got a lot of schools in the community of KwaZulu-Natal who are in need of infrastructure and we can’t keep on building schools.”
Police are investigating the attack.
