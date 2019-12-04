View all in Latest
SAA to be placed under 'urgent' business rescue

In a leaked report seen by Eyewitness News, Ramaphosa addresses ministers and deputy ministers to change Cabinet’s approach in addressing the dire situation the national airline finds itself in.

South African Airways plane. Picture: Facebook
South African Airways plane. Picture: Facebook
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered that South African Airways (SAA) urgently go into voluntary business rescue.

In a leaked report seen by Eyewitness News, Ramaphosa addresses ministers and deputy ministers to change Cabinet’s approach in addressing the dire situation the national airline finds itself in.

On Wednesday, SAA described as untrue and misleading reports that the airline would be placed under business recuse, saying SAA had filed a notice of intention to oppose the business rescue application brought by Solidarity.

The cash-strapped airline has been moving from one crisis to the other and is still recovering from a week-long strike which cost it over R50 million a day.

The Presidency’s spokesperson Khusela Diko confirmed that the president had ordered for the airline to go under business rescue.

