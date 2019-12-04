Richard Baloyi dodges questions about signing-off Maseko’s transfer from GCIS
The state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday heard evidence, which revealed the transfer and appointment, respectively, were irregular.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Service and Administration Minister Richard Baloyi on Tuesday dodged questions about him signing-off on the transfer of former Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) CEO Themba Maseko and his controversial replacement by Mzwanele Manyi.
The state capture commission of inquiry heard evidence, which revealed the transfer and appointment, respectively, were irregular.
Evidence leader Advocate Kate Hofmeyr read out the evidence of director general in the Presidency, Cassius Lubisi, who studied the Cabinet meeting minutes, which preceded the announcement of Maseko’s transfer.
“He’s confirmed that there was no discussion reflected and he’s confirmed that there was no decision taken about the transfers of Mr Manyi and Mr Maseko. So, that is where the evidence would lie and those are investigations that the commission has undertaken,” she said.
Hofmeyr asked the former minister what documents he had before him or what questions he asked before signing off on the transfer.
Without providing an answer, Baloyi insisted his former employer should have those records.
“But not when there wasn’t a Cabinet memorandum that was served before Cabinet?” Hofmeyr asked.
Baloyi said in response: “I’m not convinced that there was no Cabinet memorandum. I want to be convinced that there was no Cabinet memorandum.”
Hofmeyr concluded by saying they would make submissions to the effect that Maseko’s transfer was irregular.
