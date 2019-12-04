Powerball Results: Tuesday, 3 December 2019

EWN brings you the winning Powerball results. Check to see if you won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 3 December 2019 are as follows:

PowerBall results: 5, 6, 15, 23, 45 PB: 6

PowerBall Plus results: 12, 24, 43, 46, 49 PB: 12

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.