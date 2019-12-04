Parly endorses Kholeka Gcaleka as next deputy Public Protector

Her name will now be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa for his consideration.

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly has endorsed advocate Kholeka Gcaleka as the next deputy Public Protector.

Her name will now be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa for his consideration.

Gcaleka is set to replace Kevin Malunga, whose term expires next week on 9 December.

While the African National Congress defended Gcaleka as their favoured candidate, the Democratic Alliance, as well as the African Christian Democratic Party and the United Democratic Movement, were opposed.

After being deferred earlier because there weren’t enough ANC MPs in the House, Wednesday afternoon's vote went 203 in favour and 103 against, with no abstentions.