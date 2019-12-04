Olievenhoutbosch residents raise concerns over safety after taxi violence
Taxi drivers and owners also expressed their concerns over their own safety in the area.
JOHANNESBURG - Teachers and parents on Tuesday raised concerns over the safety of children in Olievenhoutbosch following the murders of five people in apparent taxi violence. The five were killed in separate incidents on Monday.
Several schools in the area would be handing out reports to pupils on the last day of the 2019 academic year. And many residents were concerned about the safety of children who would mostly be spending time outdoors in the area these holidays.
Sergeant Mthimkhulu is part of the community policing forum and said he was worried about the children.
“One thing I can ask from my side is for the police to work together with the community to fight against these taxi wars here at home, because even if it's the police failing us, we as the community can't fight against this alone, we need the police on our side,” he said.
Many drivers said they simply couldn’t afford to find other customers in other areas and they needed the money to survive.
Meanwhile, Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development Jacob Mamabolo said his team would announce comprehensive measures to fight taxi violence in the province.
Government threatened to put some drastic measures in place like shutting down taxi ranks in the area if the violence doesn’t stop.
Mamabolo said that’s not all.
“The announcement that I made that we would take the harshest measures, was not an empty threat. And it’s now going to be implemented adequately and without fear or favour,” he said.
WATCH: Taxi operators, users in Olievenhoutbosch fear for their lives
