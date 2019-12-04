NPA wants harsher sentence for man convicted of murdering Hilary van Rooyen
The state on Wednesday applied for leave to appeal the 10-year jail term handed down to Reghard Groenewald.
CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is chasing a harsher sentence for a man convicted of killing his friend’s mother.
Three months ago, the Western Cape High Court sentenced him for the murder of Hilary van Rooyen in Durbanville about two years ago.
Advocate Bronwen Hendry-Sidaki said the 10-year sentence was disproportionate and shockingly inappropriate.
The state submits there was a reasonable possibility that another court will come to a different conclusion.
Hendry-Sidaki has highlighted the prevalence of gender-based violence in South Africa, saying women and children in this country are under siege and adding the application is being brought under this social context.
Judge Derek Wille said while considering an appropriate sentence, gender-based violence was in the forefront of his mind but as a judge, he had to look at the facts of the case and the law and apply it accordingly.
Groenewald had claimed the deceased had come on to him and after rejecting her, an argument ensued.
He claims he hit her over the head with a vase after she held onto him and threatened to tell everyone he tried to rape and assault her.
