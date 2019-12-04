Novela, Makhubo & Ngobeni officially nominated for JHB mayor job
The Johannesburg Council finally approved and adopted the legal opinion on what constitutes a majority, even though the red berets disagree with it.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Musa Novela, the African National Congress’ Geoff Makhubo and the Democratic Alliance’s Funzela Ngobeni have officially been nominated for the post of Johannesburg executive mayor.
The Johannesburg Council finally approved and adopted the legal opinion on what constitutes a majority, even though the red berets disagree with it.
At least 267 councillors are expected to elect the new mayor when voting gets under way at 2pm.
Speaker Vasco Da Gama had to halt the election twice as the red berets were adamant the opinion on what constitutes a majority is flawed, but the party was outvoted.
There will likely be at least two rounds of voting, as 267 of a total 269 councillors are in attendance.
Da Gama explained what would happen if final voting was deferred for another seven days.
“If only two candidates remain after elimination and they get the same number of votes, the person presiding must decide who will hold the office.”
Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile threatened to place the city under administration if a mayor is not elected by the end of Wednesday.
More in Politics
-
ANC's Geoff Makhubo is new JHB mayor
-
JHB mayoral vote: EFF outvoted as council approves decision on ‘majority vote’
-
WATCH LIVE: Election of new Joburg mayor under way
-
Richard Baloyi dodges questions about signing-off Maseko’s transfer from GCIS
-
National Assembly backs decision to fire Jiba, Mrwebi from NPA
-
Maile: Implications of delays in electing new Joburg mayor ‘major’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.