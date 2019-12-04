Novela, Makhubo & Ngobeni officially nominated for JHB mayor job

The Johannesburg Council finally approved and adopted the legal opinion on what constitutes a majority, even though the red berets disagree with it.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Musa Novela, the African National Congress’ Geoff Makhubo and the Democratic Alliance’s Funzela Ngobeni have officially been nominated for the post of Johannesburg executive mayor.

The Johannesburg Council finally approved and adopted the legal opinion on what constitutes a majority, even though the red berets disagree with it.

At least 267 councillors are expected to elect the new mayor when voting gets under way at 2pm.

Speaker Vasco Da Gama had to halt the election twice as the red berets were adamant the opinion on what constitutes a majority is flawed, but the party was outvoted.

There will likely be at least two rounds of voting, as 267 of a total 269 councillors are in attendance.

Da Gama explained what would happen if final voting was deferred for another seven days.

“If only two candidates remain after elimination and they get the same number of votes, the person presiding must decide who will hold the office.”

Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile threatened to place the city under administration if a mayor is not elected by the end of Wednesday.