No arrests yet after the murder of CT lawyer Vernon Jantjies
Vernon Jantjies was gunned down at a filling station at the Clocktower in Lentegeur on Sunday night.
CAPE TOWN - Police still have no leads on who murdered Cape Town lawyer Vernon Jantjies.
Jantjies was gunned down at a filling station at the Clocktower in Lentegeur on Sunday night. He previously worked as a magistrate at the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court.
Detectives were following up on all leads to ensure his killer is put behind bars.
The motive for his death was unknown. He was a well-known lawyer and his murder was not the first to hit the legal fraternity.
In October last year, prominent Cape Town advocate Pete Mihalik was shot and killed while dropping his children off at school in Greenpoint.
Defence attorney Noorudien Hassan was shot several times while sitting in his car outside his Lansdowne home in 2016. Noorudien was involved in some of the Western Cape’s most high profile gang court cases.
