National Assembly backs decision to fire Jiba, Mrwebi from NPA

Parliament would not be recommending that either of them be restored to their posts at the NPA.

FILE: Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba at the Mokgoro Inquiry on 21 February 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
9 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Tuesday was the end of the line for fired senior National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi when it came to getting their jobs back.

Parliament would not be recommending that either of them be restored to their posts at the NPA.

“The view of the majority in committee is that the president had followed the prescripts of the law in reaching his decision to remove advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi from office. The committee is also of the view that the process followed was fair,” said the chairperson of the National Assembly’s justice committee Bulelani Magwanishe.

The Democratic Alliance MP Werner Horn said President Cyril Ramaphosa had little option but to sack them after they were found to be unfit for office.

“In light of the findings of the Mokgoro inquiry, the president had no choice but to remove them from office. None of the arguments raised to Parliament warrant the restoration to office,” he said.

Timeline

