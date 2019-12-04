MTN to oppose regulator's recommendations on data costs
The same was true when comparing local data costs with those outside Africa, Bonakele said.
JOHANNESBURG - MTN said on Wednesday it would “vigorously” oppose recommendations of the Competition Commission after the regulator instructed MTN and rival Vodacom to lower data prices.
“We respectfully disagree with the analysis and recommendations contained in the summary report and, as we study the full report, (we) will continue to engage constructively and vigorously defend against over-broad and intrusive recommendations,” it said in a statement.
On Monday, Competition commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele said Vodacom and MTN could face prosecution if they do not agree to cut data prices in the next two months. This followed the findings of a data services inquiry launched in August 2017 which showed prices charged by the operators were higher in South Africa than in other African markets in which they were operating.
The same was true when comparing local data costs with those outside Africa, Bonakele said.
Vodacom and MTN have argued that such comparisons are uninformative because cost and quality differences across countries, including spectrum allocations, may account for the differences in pricing.
On Wednesday, MTN said its local unit has substantially reduced the effective price of data and the group has also invested over R50 billion ($3.40 billion) in the South African network over the last five years to accommodate growing data demand with limited spectrum availability.
It added that it has also pledged a further R50 billion of investment over the next five years.
Vodacom spokesman Byron Kennedy said on Monday Vodacom had reduced its effective data price by about 50% since March 2016.
The Federation of Unions of South Africa welcomed the findings of the Commission and called on Vodacom and MTN to implement them with immediate effect, though it acknowledged the challenge that lack of additional spectrum has on costs.
Telecom companies have said it is wrong to lay the blame for the country’s data costs on operators, arguing the greatest hurdle to data pricing reduction remained spectrum allocation, for which the government is responsible.
“The release of new spectrum in this market will greatly assist our ability to service more customers with more data traffic,” MTN said, adding that South Africa has amongst the lowest spectrum allocation in its markets.
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa told an investment conference in November that his government had started the process of releasing high-demand broadband spectrum and that a policy framework had been published.
More in Business
-
Grand Parade loses appetite for Burger King
-
Scopa to visit SAA's headquarters over delay in sumbitting financial statements
-
Bosasa assets selling like hotcakes with R65m target for first day
-
AG Kimi Makwetu reveals threats, attacks on his auditors
-
Foreigners dump nearly $10 bln of South African assets in 2019
-
Parly could subpoena Steinhoff executives to hand over PwC report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.