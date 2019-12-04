Man shot dead at Khayelitsha dentist practice
Police said a case of murder and business robbery was opened.
JOHANNESBURG - Cape Town police have launched a manhunt for two suspects after a 56-year-old man was murdered at a dentist practice in Khayelitsha.
It’s understood two unknown suspects, one of whom was armed with a gun, entered the dental offices on Tuesday and threatened a security guard, took his keys and ordered him into one of the rooms.
Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the circumstances surrounding the shooting were unknown and investigations were continuing.
“They took the gate keys and forced the security guard into one of the rooms. The security guard then heard three gunshots, a few seconds later, he discovered that the 56-year-old victim was shot in the head and the suspects were gone. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for medical assistance, where he later died due to his injuries,” he said.
