Maile: Implications of delays in electing new Joburg mayor ‘major’
Last week, Speaker Vasco da Gama postponed the election to seek legal advice on what constituted a majority in the council.
JOHANNESBURG - As the Johannesburg City council prepares to hold its second sitting to elect a new mayor on Wednesday morning, the Gauteng government said it would intervene should the meeting fail to elect a mayor once again.
Last week, Speaker Vasco da Gama postponed the election to seek legal advice on what constituted a majority in the council. Councillors were scheduled to elect Herman Mashaba’s replacement who resigned in October after citing strained relations with the Democratic Alliance.
Gauteng’s Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile said he wanted to see a new mayor in Johannesburg after the council meeting so that service delivery in the city wouldn't be compromised. He said the implications of the delays in electing a new mayor were major.
Maile said since the city didn’t have a captain, its Cabinet members appointed by the former mayor also ceased to hold office and couldn’t execute their powers and functions.
The Gauteng government also warned that the Members of the Mayoral Committee (MMCs) were not entitled to the benefits and privileges associated with their offices, saying they should be suspended with immediate effect.
Da Gama responded by dismissing the claims that the MMCs were still enjoying the benefits.
Read the legal opinion below:
Joburg Council Legal Opinion by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
