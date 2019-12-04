View all in Latest
KZN govt launches 'clean audit committee' over irregular expenditure

Over a week ago, Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu revealed that KZN incurred the irregular expenditure of over R12 billion, a R2 billion increase from the previous year, the highest figure in the country.

FILE: KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala in the provincial legislature on 22 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
3 hours ago

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has promised to take action in the wake of a damning Auditor-General report which found the province had the highest figure of irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure in the last financial year.

Zikalala said investigations were already under way. He said the findings of the probe would be used to implement consequence management.

Over a week ago, Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu revealed that KZN incurred the irregular expenditure of over R12 billion, a R2 billion increase from the previous year, the highest figure in the country.

Zikalala said the province was taking steps to improve audit outcomes.

“We have adopted an audit improvement strategy and established an operational clean audit committee led by the MEC for finance.”

He said a probe, launched by the provincial government, would see all cases of irregular expenditure investigated and those found guilty would face consequences.

“We have tasked all members of executive council to ensure consequence management and not to reward poor performance.”

Zikalala said the ongoing investigations would be reviewed on a quarterly basis and issues arising from each quarter would be addressed.

