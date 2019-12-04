'It's a sad day': DA disappointed as ANC celebrates reclaiming JHB
Geoff Makhubo clinched 137 of the 268 votes cast in the Johannesburg Council on Wednesday afternoon. He takes over the mayoral chains from Herman Mashaba who recently resigned.
JOHANNESBURG - While the African National Congress (ANC) celebrates its victory in having its candidate elected Johannesburg mayor, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has described it as a sad day for those who believed in the DA-led multiparty coalition government.
Geoff Makhubo clinched 137 of the 268 votes cast in the Johannesburg Council on Wednesday afternoon. He takes over the mayoral chains from Herman Mashaba who recently resigned.
DA Leader in Gauteng John Moodey said: “While that is how democracy works, I believed we would have gone into the second round of voting.”
The new mayor insists he never did anything corrupt, despite Mashaba laying criminal complaints against him.
Mashaba, a businessperson turned politician, resigned as Johannesburg mayor last month, citing tensions with the DA.
Meanwhile, ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said his party must not take the people of Johannesburg for granted.
Magashule said the ANC must prove it’s worthy of the mayoral chain.
“So we must work hard and go down to our branches and brief them. From now on we must go to communities and tell them that we’ll never repeat the same mistakes.”
More in Politics
-
ANC's Geoff Makhubo is new JHB mayor
-
Novela, Makhubo & Ngobeni officially nominated for JHB mayor job
-
JHB mayoral vote: EFF outvoted as council approves decision on ‘majority vote’
-
WATCH LIVE: Election of new Joburg mayor under way
-
Richard Baloyi dodges questions about signing-off Maseko’s transfer from GCIS
-
National Assembly backs decision to fire Jiba, Mrwebi from NPA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.