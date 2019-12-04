'It's a sad day': DA disappointed as ANC celebrates reclaiming JHB

Geoff Makhubo clinched 137 of the 268 votes cast in the Johannesburg Council on Wednesday afternoon. He takes over the mayoral chains from Herman Mashaba who recently resigned.

JOHANNESBURG - While the African National Congress (ANC) celebrates its victory in having its candidate elected Johannesburg mayor, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has described it as a sad day for those who believed in the DA-led multiparty coalition government.

Geoff Makhubo clinched 137 of the 268 votes cast in the Johannesburg Council on Wednesday afternoon. He takes over the mayoral chains from Herman Mashaba who recently resigned.

DA Leader in Gauteng John Moodey said: “While that is how democracy works, I believed we would have gone into the second round of voting.”

The new mayor insists he never did anything corrupt, despite Mashaba laying criminal complaints against him.

Mashaba, a businessperson turned politician, resigned as Johannesburg mayor last month, citing tensions with the DA.

Meanwhile, ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said his party must not take the people of Johannesburg for granted.

Magashule said the ANC must prove it’s worthy of the mayoral chain.

“So we must work hard and go down to our branches and brief them. From now on we must go to communities and tell them that we’ll never repeat the same mistakes.”