Hlongwane, Zuma, Jonas met with Guptas over blackmailing rumours, Zondo told
Hlongwane has been implicated by Jonas with claims that he was present at the infamous meeting in Saxonwold at the Gupta residence where Jonas was allegedly offered R600 million.
JOHANNESBURG - Businessperson Fana Hlongwane has on Wednesday told the state capture inquiry he met with Duduzane Zuma and former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas at the Gupta's residence in October 2015 because he wanted to address rumours that he was blackmailing Jonas.
Hlongwane has been implicated by Jonas with claims that he was present at the infamous meeting in Saxonwold at the Gupta residence, where Jonas was allegedly offered R600 million.
Hlongwane said those allegations worried him.
“Duduzane Zuma highlighted to me that he has been hearing rumours that I was allegedly blackmailing Mr Jonas.
He mentioned it several times on different occasions. I did not take up the matter at the time because I thought it was improper because of the relationship I had with Jonas.”
More in Local
-
Foreign nationals in Tshwane abandon bail bid
-
ANC's Geoff Makhubo is new JHB mayor
-
MTN to oppose regulator's recommendations on data costs
-
AG Kimi Makwetu reveals threats, attacks on his auditors
-
Foreigners dump nearly $10 bln of South African assets in 2019
-
Voting for Mashaba’s successor as Joburg mayor under way
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.