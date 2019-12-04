Hlongwane, Zuma, Jonas met with Guptas over blackmailing rumours, Zondo told

Hlongwane has been implicated by Jonas with claims that he was present at the infamous meeting in Saxonwold at the Gupta residence where Jonas was allegedly offered R600 million.

JOHANNESBURG - Businessperson Fana Hlongwane has on Wednesday told the state capture inquiry he met with Duduzane Zuma and former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas at the Gupta's residence in October 2015 because he wanted to address rumours that he was blackmailing Jonas.

Hlongwane said those allegations worried him.

“Duduzane Zuma highlighted to me that he has been hearing rumours that I was allegedly blackmailing Mr Jonas.

He mentioned it several times on different occasions. I did not take up the matter at the time because I thought it was improper because of the relationship I had with Jonas.”