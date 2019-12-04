Here's how much the natural disasters in KZN will cost govt
Zikalala gave an update in Durban on Wednesday, following his last provincial cabinet meeting for the year.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has revealed the cost of the recent disasters in the province is estimated at about R500 million so far.
He’s warned the cost might increase as post-disaster assessments are still under way.
Zikalala said the province had suffered four tornados in just the last three months.
KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala has called a media briefing to deliver his last post provincial cabinet briefing for the year. He says govt will forge ahead with its plans of developing a thriving cannibis cultivation agricultural sector. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/c1fRqfNeV4— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 4, 2019
“As we continue to take stock of the damage, the preliminary figures are standing as follows: 131 fatalities were reported, 135 injuries were reported and 3,072 households were affected.”
He said government had partnered with NGOs to better assist affected communities.
“The Department of Human Settlements has appointed service providers to be on standby to supply building material to partially damaged homes and to undertake the construction of temporal shelters in the case of totally destroyed houses.”
He said a comprehensive beneficiary list had been concluded and long-term measures to assist affected communities would be in place.
