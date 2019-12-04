Here's how much the natural disasters in KZN will cost govt

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Here's how much the natural disasters in KZN will cost govt

Zikalala gave an update in Durban on Wednesday, following his last provincial cabinet meeting for the year.

The aftermath of a severe storm in Mpolweni in KwaZulu-Natal on 13 November 2019. Picture: Supplied
The aftermath of a severe storm in Mpolweni in KwaZulu-Natal on 13 November 2019. Picture: Supplied
27 minutes ago

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has revealed the cost of the recent disasters in the province is estimated at about R500 million so far.

Zikalala gave an update in Durban on Wednesday, following his last provincial cabinet meeting for the year.

He’s warned the cost might increase as post-disaster assessments are still under way.

Zikalala said the province had suffered four tornados in just the last three months.

“As we continue to take stock of the damage, the preliminary figures are standing as follows: 131 fatalities were reported, 135 injuries were reported and 3,072 households were affected.”

He said government had partnered with NGOs to better assist affected communities.

“The Department of Human Settlements has appointed service providers to be on standby to supply building material to partially damaged homes and to undertake the construction of temporal shelters in the case of totally destroyed houses.”

He said a comprehensive beneficiary list had been concluded and long-term measures to assist affected communities would be in place.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA