Grand Parade loses appetite for Burger King
Shares in GPI fell 6.84% to 3.54 rand at 0920 GMT, their lowest level in almost three-weeks.
JOHANNESBURG - Grand Parade Investments (GPI) Ltd, which holds the Burger King franchise in South Africa, said on Wednesday it was in talks to sell a stake in the business, without giving a reason.
Shares in GPI fell 6.84% to 3.54 rand at 0920 GMT, their lowest level in almost three-weeks.
GPI signed a long-term master franchise agreement with Burger King in 2012, betting on South Africa’s lucrative fast-food market, consumer appetite for flame-grilled burgers as well as their price appeal.
The Whopper Burger maker, which launched its first restaurant in Cape Town, South Africa in 2013, competes directly with market leader McDonald’s Corp and other restaurant chains such as RocoMamas.
The launch in South Africa had formed part of Burger King’s expansion into high-growth emerging markets.
In the year ended June 30, the fast-food franchise started generating a “long-awaited” profit of R11.7 million ($795,512.49) for GPI from a loss of R27.1 million, driven by higher sales from new restaurants and a significant improvement in same-store sales of 10.3%.
As of June 30, Burger King had 92 restaurants, with a total of 18.6 million customers served in the period compared to 15.6 million in the prior year, it said in its full-year result statement released in September.
In February, GPI had announced plans to close its loss-making Dunkin Donuts and Baskin Robbins franchises in South Africa after failing to find a buyer.
In June, the company sold back a portion of its 17.5% stake in restaurant franchise group Spur Corporation.
More in Business
-
Scopa to visit SAA's headquarters over delay in sumbitting financial statements
-
Bosasa assets selling like hotcakes with R65m target for first day
-
MTN to oppose regulator's recommendations on data costs
-
AG Kimi Makwetu reveals threats, attacks on his auditors
-
Foreigners dump nearly $10 bln of South African assets in 2019
-
Parly could subpoena Steinhoff executives to hand over PwC report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.