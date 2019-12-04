Foreign nationals in Tshwane abandon bail bid
PRETORIA - A group of 149 foreigners arrested at the United Nations Refugee Agency in Brooklyn, Pretoria, last month have abandoned their bail application.
They have appeared briefly in the Kgosi Mampuru Magistrates Court on a charge of trespassing.
The group was arrested after some refugees jumped the walls of the agency last month.
They had fled their homes during xenophobic attacks across Gauteng and were asking to be returned to their countries.
The refugees appeared in court in groups of four, due to a lack of space.
During the brief hearing state prosecutor, Obed Ledwaba said the matter would be dealt with through mediation.
The mediators could not finish the process in time and, as a result, the matter was rolled over to 18 November.
The group will stay in custody until the next hearing.
