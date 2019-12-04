-
-
Emeritus Desmond Tutu admitted to hospital for ‘stubborn infection’
His wife, Leah Tutu, said he's being treated for a stubborn infection.
CAPE TOWN - Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has been hospitalised with what's being called a stubborn infection.
Tutu has been hospitalised several times over the past few years for treatment of a similar infection.
In a statement issued by the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation, it's confirmed the arch has been hospitalised for a recurring infection.
The details of the infection are not revealed.
The much-loved cleric and anti-apartheid icon was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997 for which he was successfully treated.
Recently, he made a rare public appearance when he met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son during a visit to Cape Town.
He also celebrated the Springbok Rugby World Cup win in Japan during a victory parade in Cape Town.
Tutu celebrated his 88th birthday early in October in the privacy of his home with close family and friends.
