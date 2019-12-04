Emeritus Desmond Tutu admitted to hospital for ‘stubborn infection’

His wife, Leah Tutu, said he's being treated for a stubborn infection.

Tutu has been hospitalised several times over the past few years for treatment of a similar infection.

In a statement issued by the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation, it's confirmed the arch has been hospitalised for a recurring infection.

The details of the infection are not revealed.

The much-loved cleric and anti-apartheid icon was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997 for which he was successfully treated.

Recently, he made a rare public appearance when he met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son during a visit to Cape Town.

He also celebrated the Springbok Rugby World Cup win in Japan during a victory parade in Cape Town.

Tutu celebrated his 88th birthday early in October in the privacy of his home with close family and friends.